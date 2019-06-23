Braving odds, Capt Kalpana Kundu undertakes high-altitude patrol in Himalayas

Braving odds, Captain Kalpana Kundu of Army Medical Corps (AMC) undertook a high altitude patrol in the Himalayas in Arunachal Pradesh on June 20.

She took the arduous task to provide medical cover to the Army personnel deployed along the Chinese border.

The Indian Army Medical Corps is a specialist corps in the Indian Army which primarily provides medical services to all Army personnel, serving and veterans, along with their families.

"Capt Kalpana Kundu, a young Medical Officer of the Indian Army undertook an arduous high altitude Patrol in the mighty Himalayas in Arunachal Pradesh on 20 June 2019 . In this rare feat she volunteered and accompanied an important patrol in an inhospitable terrain to provide medical cover to her brethren deployed along the Line of Actual Control. This was in the true tradition of Indian Army where officers lead from the front.", the Indian Army said in a statement.

Captain Kundu braved treacherous terrain to provide medical cover to her colleagues at the Line Of Actual Control.