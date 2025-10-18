Brave Indian army soldier revives 8-month-old infant, who stopped breathing on Dibrugarh-bound Rajdhani Express, Army honours 'Exemplifying courage...'

In a 'heroic way' a Sepoy (Ambulance Assistant) Sunil of the 456 filed hospital saved the life of an eight month old infant in the Rajdhani Express en route to Dibrugarh.

What happened?

As per the army official statement, the infant went into sudden respiratory distress and became unresponsive around 4:30 pm in the train, Sepoy Sunil who was in the same coach of New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express immediately rushed to help. He was returning from his leave,

Timely CPR saved the life

Sepoy Sunil found that baby had no pulse and was not breathing, so he placed the baby on a flat surface and began paediatric cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), performing two-finger chest compressions followed by mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

Army honours Sepoy Sunil

Director General Armed forces Medical services, in a statement on X, said, 'Exemplifying courage, composure and professional excellence, Sepoy (Amb Asst) Sunil of the #ArmyMedicalCorps saved the life of an 8-month-old infant aboard the Dibrugarh-bound Rajdhani Express on 13 Oct 2025. When the infant became unresponsive, he immediately assessed the situation and administered Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), successfully reviving the child and coordinating her safe transfer for medical care at Rangiya. His swift, life-saving action reflects the exceptional training, dedication and sense of duty that define the #ArmyMedicalCorps and the #IndianArmy, ever ready to serve on duty or beyond.'