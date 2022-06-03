Brajrajnagar Assembly bypolls: BJD's Alaka Mohanty in lead

After the first round, Alaka Mohanty had secured 4,733 votes, while BJP candidate Radharani Panda received 1,144 votes.

Alaka Mohanty, the BJD candidate, is leading in the Brajrajnagar bypolls counting. According to the Election Commission's website, Mohanty has received over 60 percent votes in the early rounds of counting. The BJP has received over 15 percent votes. The Odisha bypoll counting of votes began at 8 AM at the Jharsuguda Engineering College.

According to Odisha's Chief Electoral Officer SK Lohani, the counting of votes will be completed in 20 rounds.

There were 11 candidates in the fray for the May 31 elections.

After the first round, Alaka Mohanty had secured 4,733 votes, while BJP candidate Radharani Panda received 1,144 votes.

The by-election was held following the death of sitting BJD MLA Kishore Mohanty in December 2021.

With inputs from PTI