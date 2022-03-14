BrahMos supersonic missile will now be able to destroy enemy targets up to 800 km

Amid news over India's BrahMos supersonic missile accidentally falling into Pakistan's territory, India has said that it is going to increase the strength of Brahmos supersonic cruise missile. This missile will now be able to destroy enemy positions up to 800 km.

Earlier its range was 300 km, which was increased to 500 km. But now it will be able to destroy enemy positions up to 800 km. These missiles have been fitted on Sukhoi 30MKI fighter aircraft. News agency ANI quoted sources as saying that the range of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was recently increased to 500 km.

This has become possible only by upgrading the software. No changes have been made to the missile to increase its range to 800 km. It can be released from very high altitudes through fighter planes. The Indian Air Force has deployed BrahMos cruise missiles on 40 of its Sukhoi aircraft.

These missiles can be more lethal and hurt the enemy far away. Sukhoi aircrafts were earlier kept at the Thanjavur airbase in Tamil Nadu, but after the confrontation with China in Ladakh, they have been deployed on the northern border.

Read | DNA Explainer: What is BrahMos and how it helps India maintain missile supremacy?

Upgradation of BrahMos missiles

India is continuously working on upgrading BrahMos missiles. The capability of the Navy variant of Brahmos has been increased to 350-400 km.

The missile was successfully test fired from the INS warship on Saturday March 5. During this, the missile hit its hideout very accurately.

BrahMos missile has been developed in collaboration with Russia. They fly at three times the speed of sound i.e. 2.8 Mach (3457.44 kms per hour).

These missiles can also dodge radar. Earlier its range was 290 km, which was increased to 350-400. Now its 800 km variant is being worked on.

The air version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test-fired from Sukhoi 30MKI on December 8, 2021.

Now there are plans to deploy BrahMos supersonic cruise missile on other fighter aircrafts as well other than the Sukhoi 30MKI aircrafts.

The recent incident

A BrahMos supersonic cruise missile flew from Sirsa in Haryana and fell in Mian Channu in Pakistan, 129 km inside.

The distance between Sirsa in Haryana and Miya Channu in Pakistan is 277 kms. Pakistan has strongly objected to this.

Although it is believed that the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was not equipped with weapons.

Expressing regret over the incident, India has set up a high-level inquiry into the matter as to how it flew to Pakistan.