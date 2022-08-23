BrahMos misfiring incident: IAF sacks three officers for accidentally firing missile into Pakistan

File photo

Indian Air Force has sacked three officers after they primarily been held responsible for the BrahMos missile misfiring incident on March 9, 2022, ANI reported. The missile had landed inside Pakistan.

Their services have been terminated by Central Government with immediate effect, it said, adding that termination orders have been served upon the officers on Tuesday.

The Court of Inquiry (CoA) into the incident found that deviation from the SOP by three officers led to the accidental firing of the missile. Following the incident, the defence ministry described it as "deeply regrettable".

"A BrahMos missile was accidentally fired on March 9. A Court of Inquiry (Col), set up to establish the facts of the case, including fixing responsibility for the incident, found that deviation from the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) by three officers led to the accidental firing of the missile," an official statement said.

READ | India yet to get formal evidence from Russia on Islamic State suicide bomber's arrest: Report