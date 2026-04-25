Brahmin students forced to remove sacred thread before CET exam in Bengaluru, BJP calls it anti-Hindu act, details here

After parents raised objections, the police filed an FIR invoking provisions linked to disrupting communal harmony under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). In addition, three professors attached to the college have been placed under suspension.

Days after Lenskart's 'no bindi, no sindoor' controversy, a fresh dispute broke out at a Bengaluru college when five Brahmin examinees were allegedly directed to take off their sacred threads (Janeu/Yajnopaveetha) before stepping into the hall for the CET (Common Entrance Test) conducted there. The episode took place on day one of the examinations.

The BJP seized on the episode to target the Congress-run Karnataka government, labeling it "anti-Hindu". The state administration has directed an inquiry into the issue.

FIR lodged after parents complain, 3 college professors suspended

After parents raised objections, the police filed an FIR invoking provisions linked to disrupting communal harmony under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). In addition, three professors attached to the college have been placed under suspension.

What exactly happend?

Speaking to PTI, a student said, “When I went to the examination centre, the teachers got my ear ring removed. I can still understand that because no metal is allowed, but they also forced me to get the sacred thread removed from the body."

Faced with no alternative, the candidate complied with the invigilators’ direction.

The PTI report stated that after the matter came to light, parents reached the CET venue and questioned the reason for the step. They contended that there were prevailing directives stating the sacred thread should not be taken off.

During a comparable dispute last year, the government had stated that the sacred thread would not be removed during the CET.

Wrist threads were also taken off by staff

Other examinees claimed that the red and yellow sacred thread tied around the wrist (Mauli/Kalava) was also taken off by the invigilators.

Karnataka Higher Education Minister asks to issue clear guidelines

Karnataka Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar described the episode as unfortunate. “I have already received a letter from the institution stating that they have suspended three individuals, and they have sent this communication to our department today,” he said.

“I am personally treating this matter with the utmost seriousness. I have already issued instructions to our departmental officials,” the minister told reporters in Bengaluru.

He further stated that an assessment will be undertaken to decide strict penalties under the law for those behind such steps.

“Furthermore, from next year onwards, we must clearly inform everyone in advance about this issue, including what level of punishment can be imposed within the legal framework, and ensure that this is communicated widely,” Sudhakar said.

Opposition calls iccident part of continuing ‘anti-hindu acts’

The Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, alleged that the "anti-Hindu acts" of the Congress government, such as forcing the removal of 'Mangalasutra' and 'Janivara' are continuing unabated.

#WATCH | Bengaluru: Karnataka LoP and BJP leader R. Ashoka, and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, reached the Police Commissioner’s office demanding action after students appearing for the CET exam were allegedly forced to remove their sacred threads.



BJP MP Tejasvi Surya says, "... There… pic.twitter.com/BrAv44BDbC — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2026

“Last year, during the CET and NEET examinations, the Congress government had cut off janivara (sacred thread) and made candidates remove mangalsutra during the KPSC examination in order to appear for the test. This year too, it has continued the same old practice,” he tweeted.