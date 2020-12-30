'Brahmin only' cricket tournament in Hyderabad irks netizens, poster goes viral

Cricket which is itself a religion in India knows no other religion. However, some people in Hyderabad want to play the sport only with those who belong to their caste.

A poster of a cricket tournament in Hyderabad is doing the rounds on social media as it mentions a unique condition of participation. The tournament is called 'Brahmin Cricket Tournament' and every participating player must be a Brahmin by caste.

The poster of this tournament, which happened at the BSR Cricket Grounds in Hyderabad's Nagole mentions some conditions including carrying of an ID proof so that the caste of the player is verified.

"Every player should carry their ID proof compulsorily and no other caste players are allowed," reads the poster.

The poster states the date as December 25 and 26, 2020, which means the tournament took place already on Christmas and Boxing day.

As per a report by News18, the tournament did take place with the authorisation of local elected bodies, under all COVID-19 restrictions. The report also cites one of the receivers of the phone numbers listed on the poster saying that the proceeds for the event went to a 'local private NGO' and they donated a major sum of the registration money for the cause.

The poster went viral on Twitter and did not go down well with the users. Some slammed the caste system that still thrives in 2020 while a few questioned the administration for allowing such a tournament.

A exclusive tournament to assert the #brahmin_merit with the support of the brahmin State. pic.twitter.com/uqoIBJF1a9 — Thaiyaan (@thaiyaan) December 27, 2020

Exclusive cricket tournament for brahmins. Imagine this, but with education that’s at least a 1,000 years of subcontinental history right there. https://t.co/xYkKwxrJXR — Raj Shekhar || à¦°à¦¾à¦œ à¦¶à§‡à¦–à¦° (@DiscourseDancer) December 27, 2020

Am I surprised? No! I grew up in this city so I know how all pervasive and regressive the Brahmin elitism is (my own extended family practises modern forms of untouchability). But how are we letting this divisive mentality foster, @KTRTRS and @GHMCOnline? https://t.co/fS2T0YI7hw — Lasya Nadimpally (@nlasya) December 27, 2020

The Brahmin Cricket Tournament will be won by the Team which can give the most Potent Shraap. Ideally, the winning prize should be the entire team collecting Bhiksha from the spectators and blessing them pic.twitter.com/yqHChUT4OM — Joy (@Joydas) December 28, 2020