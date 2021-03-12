Brahma Kumaris' chief administrator Dadi Hriday Mohini dies at 93: All you need to know about the noted spiritual leader

Brahma Kumaris' chief administrator Dadi Hriday Mohini died on Thursday at a private hospital in Mumbai.

Hriday Mohini, 93 years old, was undergoing treatment at Saifee Hospital in Mumbai for the last 15 days.

It is to be noted that Dadi Mohini was appointed as the chief administrator of the organisation a year ago after the death of its former chief Dadi Janki.

The spiritual leader's body will be brought to the headquarters in Abu Road, Rajasthan. Her last rites will be performed on March 13.

The Brahma Kumaris official website states that Dadi Hriday Mohini's early life was 'full of joy and intoxication of being a child of God'. She joined the Yagya (institution) at an age of 8, at its very beginning (1936) through a boarding school for children called 'Om Niwas' founded by Dada Lekhraj.

She received reachings about the knowledge of the Vedas from a very early age from Shiv baba through Dada Lekhraj (Brahma Baba).

in the 1940s, she had visions of the 'Satyug' (age of truth or sincerity mentioned in Hindu mythology) during meditation. She was one of the select few children who age of truth or sincerity and share her spiritual experience with everyone around her.

Hriday Mohini's spiritual life was marked by visits to foreign countries including Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Philippines, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, U.S.A. Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, etc-delivering lectures on Spirituality, Philosophy, Rajyoga, Art of Living.

The organisation which she was associated with, the Brahma Kumaris, teach the art of meditation that focuses on identifying oneself as soul, and shedding any labels associated with one's body like race, nationality, religion, etc.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of Dadi Hriday Mohini."Rajyogini Dadi Hriday Mohini Ji will be remembered for her numerous efforts to alleviate human suffering and further societal empowerment. She played a pivotal role in spreading the positive message of the Brahma Kumaris family globally. Anguished by her passing away. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

According to PTI, the public will be able to pay respects for the ''Rajyogini'' with a last prayer.