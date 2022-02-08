Brace yourselves Delhi-NCR, more rains and cold coming your way

The winter cold does not seem to subside with rains and snowfall still likely on the cards. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted more rainfall in some states for the next two days under the influence of a fresh Western disturbance.

The IMD predicted that a fresh Western disturbance and its induced cyclonic circulation are very likely to affect Northwest India from the night of February 8. The weather department also predicted severe cold conditions in parts of Uttar Pradesh in the next 48 hours.

Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall and snowfall with thunderstorm and lightning is expected over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad. Isolated rainfall or snowfall is likely in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning are likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and isolated rainfall over East Uttar Pradesh and North Rajasthan on February 9. Isolated hailstorm is also likely over West Uttar Pradesh on February 9, the IMD stated.

In the eastern part of India, scattered rainfall is likely in West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, and north Odisha on February 9 and 10. Dense fog is likely in isolated parts in the night and morning hours in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Odisha this week.

Cold day conditions are very likely in isolated pockets in east Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours and abate thereafter.