BR Ambedkar wanted quotas for only 10 years: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan questions indefinite reservation

Questioning the effectiveness of offering reservation in education and jobs for an indefinite period, Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan underscored that even the Father of the Indian Constitution, BR Ambedkar wanted quotas for only 10 years.

"Ambedkarji's himself said that reservation is required for only 10 years. He visualised equal development within 10 years. But it did not happen. Even those present in Parliament kept on extending reservation for 10 years," Mahajan said at the 'Lok Manthan' programme in Ranchi on Sunday.

Mahajan added that reservations alone will not be able to uplift the people and change the socio-economic structure of the country.

Commenting on patriotism, the Lok Sabha speaker urged the people to bolster their spirit of patriotism to ensure holistic development of the country. Mahajan also called on the need to follow Ambedkar's ideology for ensuring social harmony in the country.

Mahajan went on to say that women at all spheres should be respected and should not be looked down and added that all citizens, including youth, should come forward to participate in the process of nation-building.

Recently, the Supreme Court had struck a huge blow to the privileged among Scheduled Castes and Tribes by directing that the 'creamy layer' will no longer be entitled to any reservation benefits.

The ruling came as the top court allowed the Centre and states to not provide data on backwardness to promote SCs and STs for public services.

As of now, the creamy layer — which constitutes those financially privileged among each backward class or community — applies to Other Backward Classes (OBC) only.

They now stand excluded from any reservation benefits. This is the first time the court extended the creamy layer concept in matters of reservation of SC/ST.

The order was passed by a five-judge Constitution Bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justices Kurian Joseph, RF Nariman, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Indu Malhotra. They were deciding on an appeal by the Centre seeking review of a 2006 ruling in the M Nagaraj case.

(With ANI inputs)