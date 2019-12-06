BR Ambedkar's 63rd death anniversary: President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi pay floral tribute to Dalit icon

On the occasion of the 63rd death anniversary of Indian jurist, politician, social reformer Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ramnath Kovind paid floral tribute to the Dalit icon at a function in the parliament house lawns in Delhi.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule were present at the event. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was also there.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Ambedkar Ji gave a unique gift to the country in the form of Constitution, which is the cornerstone of our democracy. A grateful nation will always be indebted to him."

Vice President Venkiah Naidu tweeted, "Ambedkar was a champion of democracy, he was a staunch patriot, a nationalist and a humanist to whom upliftment of poor and downtrodden was an essential precondition to development."

"Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Ambedkar was such a great thinker and social reformer who contributed immensely in giving a new direction to the country. He gave us such a progressive constitution which will not only keep all the people united but by which every class can make a living and become a partner in the country's progress." Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted.

Babasaheb Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891. He became a social reformer who became a Dalit icon by speaking out against the inequality, discrimination faced by them in the society.

He also became the first law and justice minister, and the architect of the constitution of India.

He died on December 6, 1956. In 1990 he was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award.