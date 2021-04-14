Ambedkar Jayanti 2021: Quotes by Babasaheb Ambedkar that continue to inspire us

Wednesday (April 14) is the 130th birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, best known for being the architect of the Indian Constitution and for his struggle against untouchability in Indian society.

Fondly known as Babasaheb, the social reformer, economist, thinker, politician and the first Law Minister of Independent India, Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891 in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh and was known for his campaigns against social discrimination against Dalits, women and labour. Ambedkar Jayanti is observed as Equality Day in India.

Ambedkar Jayanti 2021: Inspirational quotes by BR Ambedkar

"We must stand on our own feet and fight as best as we can for our rights. So carry on your agitation and organize your forces. Power and prestige will come to you through struggle."

“If you believe in living a respectable life, you believe in self-help which is the best help.”

“The history of India is nothing but a history of a mortal conflict between Buddhism and Brahminism”

“They cannot make history who forget history.”

“If I find the constitution being misused, I shall be the first to burn it.”

"Though I was born a Hindu, I solemnly assure you that I will not die as a Hindu.”

"A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of the society."

Political tyranny is nothing compared to the social tyranny and a reformer who defies society is a more courageous man than a politician who defies Government."

"Men are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering Otherwise both will wither and die."

"Life should be great rather than long."

"I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved."

"I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity."