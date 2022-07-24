Uttar Pradesh: Boy allegedly commits suicide after failing class 10 exam

Representational Image

A 15-year-old boy in Sultanpur hanged himself the day after learning he had failed his class 10 exam. After failing his Class 10 exams, the boy had locked himself in his room at home.

According to news agency IANS, his family members did not bother him in order to give him time to grieve and overcome his disappointment.

Raghvendra Chaturvedi, Circle Officer, Sultanpur City, mentioned that the boy lived with his parents in the Kanshiram Colony area of Dubeypur.

His parents left for Lucknow on Saturday, and his friends came to meet him. They knocked on the door, and when no one answered, they called the neighbors, who broke open the door and discovered the boy hanging from the ceiling.

"The boy locked himself in a room after he could not clear the examination. The body has been sent for post mortem to ascertain the cause and time of death," said Officer Chaturvedi, as reported by IANS.

Earlier this week, a student allegedly took his life by jumping from the third floor of an apartment building in Hyderabad, Telangana's capital. The deceased has been identified as Deena (24). He died on the spot.

The youth was apparently disappointed after receiving fewer views on his gaming YouTube channel. Deena was an engineering student at IIITM in Gwalior.

According to reports, he owned the gaming YouTube channel Selflo. The deceased allegedly wrote a suicide note in which he mentioned that views on his YouTube channel were decreasing. He also stated that his parents were not mentoring him in his career, which caused him to be disturbed, police said.