Boxx Era by Jeeth Sanghavi positively influence people to choose holistic training and fitness

They have been positively transforming people’s mindsets, allowing Boxx Era to ace the fitness game.

Isn’t it astonishing to notice how most of the industries and businesses that have seen constant success and growth have contributed heavily to the lives of their target demographic? Sectors like fitness and health have been major contributors who have upped the game of the whole industry thanks to the endless efforts, discipline and resilience a few fitness entrepreneurs, transformation experts and coaches have shown, who have given it their all in making that difference that people wish to see in their lives. Serving as one of the finest such fitness professionals and celebrity coaches is Jeeth Sanghavi, who envisioned taking over the fitness realm and is well on her path to do that with her Co-founder Shivani Dahiya with their fitness studio Boxx Era.

Jeeth Sanghavi has been quite a buzz-worthy name in her over 15-year-long career in the industry, where she has also designed athletic training for celebrity Priyanka Chopra for her movie Mary Kom. As a women-led center that has the finest male and female coaches and trainers, she says that they had their share of hurdles on their path. The biggest challenge for them was the unconscious gender bias toward female coaches. However, being fearless, they continued to deliver and overcome those challenges by providing the most amazing transformations and changing the lives of their athletes.

She further adds that their work and expertise have helped them overcome these challenges, and without having to spend a lot of marketing dollars, they have grown and continue to grow as a community of forever loyal Boxx Era athletes. On asking how she thinks the industry will grow in the near future, Jeeth says that post the pandemic, people have become more aware and conscious about their health, and so many are getting into fitness. On the positive side, she sees it growing, but on the negative side, she also points out how the industry is filled with several unqualified people.

Hence, she suggests people to find out people who are qualified to train them and are experienced enough, like her team at Boxx Era (@boxxera.in), to guide them on the right path to fitness in their journeys.

(Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)