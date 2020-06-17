Bow to exemplary courage and supreme sacrifice of our soldiers: President on Galwan Valley stand-off

Headlines

A.R Rahman congratulates R Madhavan for Rocketry's National Award win, calls his film 'better than' Oppenheimer

DNA TV Show: Reality behind BPSC teacher recruitment exams in Bihar

Wordle 798 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 26

Around 70 students fall ill after eating mid-day meal in Delhi government school

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's movie creates history, becomes first Indian film to release on world's largest cinema screen

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

A.R Rahman congratulates R Madhavan for Rocketry's National Award win, calls his film 'better than' Oppenheimer

DNA TV Show: Reality behind BPSC teacher recruitment exams in Bihar

Wordle 798 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 26

Neeraj Chopra: Incredible records of India's Golden Boy

This batter breaks MS Dhoni's record against Pakistan

10 harmful habits that are damaging your kidneys

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

World Athletics Championships 2023 Highlights: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final and Paris Olympics

SHOCKING! Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt unexpectedly dies at 36 from heart attack

Dream Girl 2 Review: Netizens Hail Ayushmann Khurrana's Film As Wholesome Family Entertainer

A.R Rahman congratulates R Madhavan for Rocketry's National Award win, calls his film 'better than' Oppenheimer

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's movie creates history, becomes first Indian film to release on world's largest cinema screen

Milind Safai, veteran Marathi actor, passes away at 53 due to cancer

HomeIndia

India

Bow to exemplary courage and supreme sacrifice of our soldiers: President on Galwan Valley stand-off

At least 20 Army personnel, including a colonel-rank officer, were killed in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 17, 2020, 07:53 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday paid tributes to 20 Indian Army soldiers who lost their lives in the violent stand-off with China in Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday. 

"As Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, I bow to the exemplary courage and supreme sacrifice of our soldiers to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the country," the President said in a tweet. 

"All those who laid down their lives in Galwan valley of Ladakh have upheld the best traditions of the Indian armed forces. Their valour will be eternally etched in the memory of the nation. My deepest condolences to their families," he added. 

At least 20 Army personnel, including a colonel-rank officer, were killed in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday during the violent face-off with the Chinese troops, the first such incident on the India-China border in the last 45 years.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Can you claim gratuity before completing 5 years of service? Know here

Sanjay Dutt to not star as Ballu Balram in Khal Nayak 2? Subhash Ghai makes shocking revelation

Who is Amarmani Tripathi, ex-UP minister convicted for killing poet Madhumita Shukla?

Allu Arjun thanks fans for their wishes after winning National Award for Pushpa: ‘Feeling honoured and humbled'

Watch: Virat Kohli interacts with fans before leaving for Asia Cup 2023 camp

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE