Bow to exemplary courage and supreme sacrifice of our soldiers: President on Galwan Valley stand-off

At least 20 Army personnel, including a colonel-rank officer, were killed in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday paid tributes to 20 Indian Army soldiers who lost their lives in the violent stand-off with China in Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday.

"As Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, I bow to the exemplary courage and supreme sacrifice of our soldiers to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the country," the President said in a tweet.

"All those who laid down their lives in Galwan valley of Ladakh have upheld the best traditions of the Indian armed forces. Their valour will be eternally etched in the memory of the nation. My deepest condolences to their families," he added.

At least 20 Army personnel, including a colonel-rank officer, were killed in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday during the violent face-off with the Chinese troops, the first such incident on the India-China border in the last 45 years.