'Both working shoulder to shoulder': PM Modi expresses confidence in India-Bangladesh ties

Amid fears that the Citizenship Amendment Act may affect India-Bangladesh relationship, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that ties have only strengthened and that both countries are working together on several issues.

Speaking at a rally in Delhi, PM Modi said, "Ties with Bangladesh have strengthened. We have worked with Bangladesh and solved many issues dating back to partition. Land boundary issue, connectivity, railway, new waterways, expansion of broadband, we are working with Bangladesh shoulder to shoulder. "

The comments come days after Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and Bangladeshi Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan called off visits to India after the Parliament passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill. The controversial law promises citizenship to "illegal immigrants" belonging to minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution in the three countries.

While explaining its position on the persecution of minorities in Bangladesh, India said it was not under the current government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Defending the bill, Raveesh Kumar, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, said "no bill will impact the strong relationship between India and Bangladesh."

During a discussion on the bill in the Parliament, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "As long as Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was leading Bangladesh, everything worked very well. But once his government went, minorities began to be oppressed. I can tell you that a large number of Bangladeshi Hindus had to come here to seek refuge."

Explaining, he further said, "The current government in Bangladesh is also taking care of religious minorities. It is making arrangements also for religious minorities, but there has been a long period in the past in between, during which people came to India on account of religious persecution. This Bill is only to give citizenship to those people who came at that time."

Many high-level visits have taken between the two countries with Ms Hasina visiting India twice this year and PM Modi expected to visit Bangladesh next year around March 17, 2020 for the 100th birth anniversary of Bangladesh's father of the nation, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.