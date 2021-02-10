Headlines

Both Public and Private sectors are necessary for development: PM Modi

TMC MPs walkout of the House during PM Narendra Modi's reply in Lok Sabha to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 10, 2021, 06:02 PM IST

While replying to the 'Motion of Thanks' on the President's address in Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that 'Kisan Rail' and 'Kisan Udaan' is helping in easy transportation of produce of small farmers. Quoting Sharad Pawar, PM Modi said that the NCP Chief had advocated APMC Act reforms to safeguard farmers.

PM Modi further said that both Public and private sectors are necessary for development of the country. "Take any sector - telecom, pharma. We see the role of the private sector. If India is able to serve humanity, it is also due to the role of the private sector," he said.

Meanwhile, TMC MPs walkout of the House during PM Narendra Modi's reply in Lok Sabha to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.

"The opposition has stopped raising issues related to development," PM Modi said. "Working on 'Mission Mode' in Eastern India," PM Modi added. 

During his speech Modi said that 600 km of dedicated freight corridor is completed and made operational in last 6 years.

"To use improper words against the private sector may have got votes for a few people in the past but those times are gone. The culture of abusing the private sector is not acceptable any longer. We cannot keep insulting our youth like this," PM Modi said.

He said, "I consider the Kisan Andolan (farmers' agitation) to be Pavitra (pure). But, when Andolanjeevis hijack Pavitra Andolans, showcase photos of those jailed for serious offences, does it serve any purpose? Not allowing toll plazas to work, destroying telecom towers - does it serve a Pavitra Andolan."

The House has been witnessing repeated disruptions over the last few days with the Opposition demanding a discussion on the three new agri sector laws that farmers have been protesting against since November last year. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a three-line whip to all its MPs for Wednesday, asking them to be present in the House throughout the day to support the government's stand.

