Both IAF pilots killed after Jaguar fighter crashed in Rajasthan, court of enquiry set up for investigation

INDIA
A Jaguar aircraft of the IAF crashed in Rajasthan's Churu district on Wednesday, official sources said. The aircraft crashed in an agriculture field in Bhanoda village around 1.25 pm. A court of inquiry has been formed to confirm the cause of the accident.
A Jaguar aircraft of the IAF crashed in Rajasthan's Churu district on Wednesday, official sources said. The aircraft crashed in an agriculture field in Bhanoda village around 1.25 pm, SHO Rajaldesar Kamlessh added. He said human body parts were found near the crash site. Two Indian Air Force pilots were killed in the Rajasthan crash. The aircraft was a two-seater trainer which was on a routine training mission, the Air Force informed. “Both pilots sustained fatal injuries in the accident,” it added.
"An IAF Jaguar Trainer aircraft met with an accident during a routine training mission and crashed near Churu in Rajasthan, today," it said in a brief statement.
The Air Force also said that no civilian property was reportedly damaged in the crash. “IAF deeply regrets the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families in this time of grief,” IAF said. However, there is no clarity regarding death of any civilian. A court of inquiry has been formed to confirm the cause of the accident. This is the third incident this year when a SEPECAT Jaguar crashed. The first incident occurred in March when a Jaguar crashed in Haryana’s Ambala due to a technical malfunction during a training flight. However, the pilot survived as he had ejected safely.
Shortly after the crash, locals rushed to the site and found burning debris.
Police from Rajaldesar and Ratangarh, fire brigade officials and ambulances were rushed in, and the area was cordoned off. Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma have expressed grief over the incident. "Sad news of the crash of an Indian Air Force plane in Ratangarh area of Churu district has been received. Immediately after the incident, the administration is in alert mode and instructions have been given to the officials for relief and rescue work," Sharma posted on X and prayed for the peace of the departed souls.
In another such incident, a Jaguar was on a routine sortie when it crashed near Gujarat’s Jamnagar on April 2. The pilot of this aircraft was killed. Notably, India alone operates the British-French-built Jaguar aircraft. India is the only country to do so. The jets entered service with the Indian Air Force in 1979.