Booster dose for health workers, COVID-19 vaccines for children: Key highlights from PM Modi’s address

As the Omicron variant has spread to many states in the past few weeks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to address the nation on the night of December 25, urging citizens to keep calm and maintain all the proper COVID-19 restrictions in these uncertain times.

During his address, PM Modi made many significant announcements about how the country will tackle the current COVID-19 surge. The major announcements included the administration of booster doses for health workers and the vaccination drive for children.

PM Modi said that precaution doses will be made available for healthcare workers and those above the age of 60 with comorbidities. The prime minister also announced that the COVID-19 vaccination drive for children between the ages 15 and 18 will kick off from January 2022.

Key highlights from PM Modi’s speech