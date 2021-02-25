Boost to domestic manufacturing of laptops, PCs as govt approves PLI scheme worth Rs 7,350 crore

Headlines

Made on Rs 5 crore budget, this small film has beaten Bollywood biggies Shehzada, Selfiee, Chatrapathi at box office

5 skincare tips for women in 30s for younger looking skin

Nepotism not relevant in Alia Bhatt's case, says Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star: 'She has proved so...'

Asia Cup 2023 schedule announced, India to face Pakistan on this date

Samantha Ruth Prabhu begins break from films at Sadhguru's mediation retreat, shares glimpses: 'Who would have thought..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Made on Rs 5 crore budget, this small film has beaten Bollywood biggies Shehzada, Selfiee, Chatrapathi at box office

5 skincare tips for women in 30s for younger looking skin

Nepotism not relevant in Alia Bhatt's case, says Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star: 'She has proved so...'

Heart health tips: Cardiac arrest signs that you should never ignore

AI reimagines Bollywood actresses as Barbie

India vs Pakistan Head to Head Records and Stats in Asia Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

Record Alert! Virat Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni, Inches Closer To Sachin Tendulkar In This Elite List

Vivek Agnihotri announces 'The Kashmir Files Unreported', Bawaal Screening, Ve Kamleya & More | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 19

"An Old Lady Came Up In Tears": Nathan Lyon Reveals His Side Of Lord's Long Room Incident

Nepotism not relevant in Alia Bhatt's case, says Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star: 'She has proved so...'

Made on Rs 5 crore budget, this small film has beaten Bollywood biggies Shehzada, Selfiee, Chatrapathi at box office

Samantha Ruth Prabhu begins break from films at Sadhguru's mediation retreat, shares glimpses: 'Who would have thought..

HomeIndia

India

Boost to domestic manufacturing of laptops, PCs as govt approves PLI scheme worth Rs 7,350 crore

The scheme will promote the manufacturing of laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs and servers in the country and give employment to 1.80 lakh people.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 25, 2021, 08:30 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a major boost to India's manufacturing centre, the government has approved a Rs 7,350 crore Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme to promote the manufacturing of laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs and servers in the country. Through this scheme, the government intends to attract global companies in the domestic manufacturing sector. The PLI scheme will help in promoting the electronics ecosystem in the country. 

At present, there is a major change in the field of global manufacturing in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The personal computer market in the country is growing rapidly due to work from home and studies from home.

What is the government's PLI scheme?

Under this new scheme, in the next four years, the manufacturing of these products is estimated to reach Rs 3.26 lakh crore and exports will reach Rs 2.45 lakh crore. This will increase the employment opportunities to 1.80 lakh.

Minister of Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters after a meeting on Wednesday that the Cabinet has approved the Rs 7,350 crore PLI scheme for IT hardware. Under this, laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs and servers will be developed. The objective of this Rs 7,350 crore plan is to project India as a global hub of hardware manufacturing.

Market experts say that due to the PLI scheme, tech giant Apple can assemble some of its iPad tablets in India. There have been reports that Apple is exploring manufacturing opportunities in India. However, the company has not commented on this.

As per a statement, the benefit of this scheme will be given to five big global companies and 10 domestic 'champion' companies in the IT hardware manufacturing sector. The statement said that self-sufficiency is very important in this area because India is still dependent on the import of these products.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar’s 12th project together to be Vasan Bala’s next action thriller? Here’s what we know

    The Path to Success: Small Business Loans Paving the Way for Indian Entrepreneurs

    Gigi Hadid Makes Her Cayman Islands Getaway Instagram-Worthy After Initial Legal Hiccup, Shares Bikini Photos

    Rumoured lovebirds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur spotted together in Portugal, photo goes viral

    ‘Keep ruling the world’ — Kareena Kapoor pens sweet birthday wish for Priyanka Chopra

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

    Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'

    In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

    Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, sexy pics in new photo dump, fans drool over her hourglass figure

    Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

    MORE