Boomer vs Millennial vs Gen Z: Which generation is the wealthiest in India?

India may be mostly young in terms of its population, but do you know which generation dominates the rich list of Indians? Well, it's the boomers, mostly those born between 1928 and 1964. They constitute two-thirds of the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025. "The age-based generational analysis reveals a clear dominance of older cohorts in India’s ultra-wealthy landscape," the analysis reads.

Bommer vs Millennial vs Gen Z

Going by the list, over half of the individuals fall into the Baby Boomer category (born 1946–64), making up 54.6% of the rich list. They are followed by Generation X or Gen X (1965–1980) -- 28.1 percent. Then comes the Silent Generation (those born between 1928 and 1945), which has a 10.8 percent presence.

Millennials account for just over 6 percent. And for Gen Z, those born in or after 1997, they account for merely 0.3 percent of the 1,687 people on the list. The list analysts describe the combined 7 percent of Millennials and Gen Z as "early emergence of a new wave of young wealth creators".

Which generation is the wealthiest in India?

In terms of India, the Baby Boomers are the wealthiest generation. Thanks to their established wealth and businesses. However, millennials and Gen Z are seen as dominant forces in terms of consumption, with Gen Z being described as a driving force of the economy in coming years.