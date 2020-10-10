Book, cancel train tickets 5 minutes before departure; new rule comes into effect October 10

In order to provide relief to passengers travelling by train during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Railways has made a big change in ticket reservation rules, effective Saturday (October 10, 2020). According to the new change, passengers will be able to book and cancel tickets 5 minutes before the train leaves the station. The new rule will be applicable to all special trains.

The decision comes a few days after the Indian Railways decided to restore the system of preparing a second reservation chart 30 minutes before the departure of the train which was stopped in the last few months.

Under the new change, the second reservation chart will be released half an hour before the train starts from the station. In view of the Coronavirus epidemic, the Railways had shifted the timing to two hours before the scheduled departure.

The Indian Railways in its statement said, ''As per the request of Zonal Railways for ensuring convenience of rail passengers, the matter has been examined and it has been decided that the second reservation chart shall be prepared at least 30 minutes before scheduled/rescheduled time of departure of the train.''

''Accordingly, ticket booking facility, both online and on PRS ticket counters, shall be available, before preparation of the second chart. CRIS will make necessary modifications in the software accordingly so as to restore this provision with effect from October 10,'' the statement added.

All passenger trains across the country were suspended from March 25 due to the Coronavirus Lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of the virus. However, Railways started special trains to carry migrants to their home state from May 1. And in view of the lockdown slowly being lifted from various parts of the country, the India Railways has also begun increasing the number of trains for the convenience of the passengers.