Bondi Beach shooter Sajid Akram was originally from Hyderabad? Here's what Telangana Police said

INDIA
The Telangana Police on Tuesday said that Sajid Akram, the 50-year-old man who along with his son killed over a dozen people at Australia's popular Bondi Beach, was originally from the state capital Hyderabad, according to a report by news agency PTI. Akram had migrated to Australia 27 years ago and "had limited contact" with his family in Hyderabad, according to the state police. Akram died in a confrontation with the police during the mass shooting on Sunday.