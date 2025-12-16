FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeIndia

INDIA

Bondi Beach shooter Sajid Akram was originally from Hyderabad? Here's what Telangana Police said

Akram had migrated to Australia 27 years ago and "had limited contact" with his family in Hyderabad, according to the state police. Akram died in a confrontation with the police during the mass shooting on Sunday.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 16, 2025, 05:31 PM IST

The Telangana Police on Tuesday said that Sajid Akram, the 50-year-old man who along with his son killed over a dozen people at Australia's popular Bondi Beach, was originally from the state capital Hyderabad, according to a report by news agency PTI. Akram had migrated to Australia 27 years ago and "had limited contact" with his family in Hyderabad, according to the state police. Akram died in a confrontation with the police during the mass shooting on Sunday.

 

