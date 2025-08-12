Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Supreme Court's BIG statement on Bihar SIR: 'Voter roll revision can be set aside if...'

Viral video: Jaya Bachchan loses temper, pushes a fan away for THIS reason, her reaction divides netizens: 'Inhi harkaton ke wajah se Big B ko..'

"DARE NOT Tease Again...": Horrifying video shows tiger recklessly jumping on hyena, crunching his throat - WATCH

Crude Diplomacy: Can anything break the India-Russia bond?

Bombay HC's BIG remark on citizenship: 'Aadhaar, PAN card or voter ID doesn't make...'

Polish navy sailor's Indonesian-style dance on deck of submarine goes viral; internet say 'that's a whole new level'; Watch

EPF Housing Advance: How much money can you claim for buying house, plot? Check process, direct link here

Hurricane in Space? Here's what happens during the phenomenon, does it pose danger to life on Earth?

750+Tech Leaders and Founders Unite at Open Atlas Summit 2025 in Milpitas

Healthcare Is Essentially an Empathetic Brand

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Supreme Court's BIG statement on Bihar SIR: 'Voter roll revision can be set aside if...'

Supreme Court's BIG statement on Bihar SIR: 'Can be set aside if...'

Crude Diplomacy: Can anything break the India-Russia bond?

Crude Diplomacy: Can anything break the India-Russia bond?

"DARE NOT Tease Again...": Horrifying video shows tiger recklessly jumping on hyena, crunching his throat - WATCH

Horrifying video shows tiger recklessly jumping on hyena, crunching his throat

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works wonders

Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works

Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS

Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS

Dharmendra's fitness at 89: What mantra does veteran actor follow to stay healthy?

Dharmendra's fitness at 89: What mantra does veteran actor follow?

HomeIndia

INDIA

Bombay HC's BIG remark on citizenship: 'Aadhaar, PAN card or voter ID doesn't make...'

The High Court's comments while refusing bail to a man, allegedly from Bangladesh, for entering India illegally. What did the court say?

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 12, 2025, 04:21 PM IST

Bombay HC's BIG remark on citizenship: 'Aadhaar, PAN card or voter ID doesn't make...'

TRENDING NOW

The Bombay High Court has given big remarks regarding Indian citizenship. It said that a person does not become a citizen of India merely by possessing documents like an Aadhaar card, a PAN card or a voter ID. The court's comments came while refusing bail to a man, allegedly from Bangladesh, for entering India illegally. The man is accused of staying in India for more than a decade with forged and fabricated documents.

What was the case?

The court refused bail to Babu Abdul Ruf Sardar, alleged to be a Bangladeshi national, who entered India illegally without a valid passport or travel documents. He allegedly procured forged Indian documents such as an Aadhaar card, a PAN card, a voter ID and an Indian passport.

What did the court say?

A bench of Justice Amit Borkar said provisions of the Citizenship Act lay down who can be a citizen of India and how citizenship can be acquired, and documents such as the Aadhaar card, PAN card and voter ID are only meant for identification or availing services, PTI reported.

"In my opinion, the Citizenship Act of 1955 is the main and controlling law for deciding questions about nationality in India today. This is the statute that lays down who can be a citizen, how citizenship can be acquired and in what situations it can be lost," he said.

"Merely having documents such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, or voter ID does not, by itself, make someone a citizen of India. These documents are meant for identification or availing services, but they do not override the basic legal requirements of citizenship as prescribed in the Citizenship Act," the HC said.

READ | RBI breaks silence after ICICI Bank hikes minimum balance requirement to Rs 50000: 'It is not in...'

HC on allegations against the accused

The court in its order noted the allegations against Sardar are not limited to a mere technical violation of immigration norms, but indicate a case of deliberate concealment of identity and creation of forged documents for obtaining the Indian citizenship benefits.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Neeraj Chopra withdraws from Silesia Diamond League, no clash with Arshad Nadeem, reason is...
Neeraj Chopra withdraws from Silesia Diamond League, no clash with Arshad Nadeem
Meet superstar who was bullied in school, struggled to speak, battled spinal issues, and is now worth Rs 3000 crore
Meet superstar who was bullied in school, struggled to speak, is now worth...
'How silly this idea was...': Sunil Gavaskar reignites Pataudi Trophy row days after India-England Test series ended in a draw, slams ECB again
Sunil Gavaskar reignites Pataudi Trophy row days after India-England Test series
MP woman studying for judicial service exams disappears mid-train journey, co-passengers say...
MP woman studying for judicial service exams disappears mid-train journey, co-pa
Meet IAS Devendra Yadav's younger brother, IIT grad, who cracked UPSC exam in 3rd attempt with AIR...
Meet IAS Devendra Yadav's younger brother, IIT grad, who cracked UPSC exam in
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works wonders
Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works
Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS
Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS
Dharmendra's fitness at 89: What mantra does veteran actor follow to stay healthy?
Dharmendra's fitness at 89: What mantra does veteran actor follow?
Oppo K13 Turbo 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, gaming features and more starting at Rs…
Oppo K13 Turbo 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, gaming features and mor
Before Coolie hits theatres, revisit Rajinikanth’s 5 blockbuster action movies
Before Coolie hits theatres, revisit Rajinikanth’s 5 blockbuster action movies
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE