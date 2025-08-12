Bombay HC's BIG remark on citizenship: 'Aadhaar, PAN card or voter ID doesn't make...'

The High Court's comments while refusing bail to a man, allegedly from Bangladesh, for entering India illegally. What did the court say?

The Bombay High Court has given big remarks regarding Indian citizenship. It said that a person does not become a citizen of India merely by possessing documents like an Aadhaar card, a PAN card or a voter ID. The court's comments came while refusing bail to a man, allegedly from Bangladesh, for entering India illegally. The man is accused of staying in India for more than a decade with forged and fabricated documents.

What was the case?

The court refused bail to Babu Abdul Ruf Sardar, alleged to be a Bangladeshi national, who entered India illegally without a valid passport or travel documents. He allegedly procured forged Indian documents such as an Aadhaar card, a PAN card, a voter ID and an Indian passport.

What did the court say?

A bench of Justice Amit Borkar said provisions of the Citizenship Act lay down who can be a citizen of India and how citizenship can be acquired, and documents such as the Aadhaar card, PAN card and voter ID are only meant for identification or availing services, PTI reported.

"In my opinion, the Citizenship Act of 1955 is the main and controlling law for deciding questions about nationality in India today. This is the statute that lays down who can be a citizen, how citizenship can be acquired and in what situations it can be lost," he said.

"Merely having documents such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, or voter ID does not, by itself, make someone a citizen of India. These documents are meant for identification or availing services, but they do not override the basic legal requirements of citizenship as prescribed in the Citizenship Act," the HC said.

HC on allegations against the accused

The court in its order noted the allegations against Sardar are not limited to a mere technical violation of immigration norms, but indicate a case of deliberate concealment of identity and creation of forged documents for obtaining the Indian citizenship benefits.