Bombay High Court Acquits Top Producer Prerna Arora In 2018 Financial Dispute with Pooja Films

In a significant ruling delivered by the Hon'ble Bombay High Court on October 31, 2023, Prerna Arora, known for her work in "Rustom," was acquitted in a case filed in 2018.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 10:37 AM IST

In a significant ruling delivered by the Hon'ble Bombay High Court on October 31, 2023, Prerna Arora, known for her work in "Rustom," was acquitted in a case filed in 2018. The dispute with Pooja Films has been amicably settled and quashed by the Hon'ble Bombay High Court, with Prerna Arora ordered to pay a fine of three lakh rupees within a specified timeframe.

Expressing her gratitude, Prerna Arora stated, "I am extremely grateful to have received justice. I am indebted to the honorable Bombay High Court for restoring the faith of common people like me in our legal system. Throughout this ordeal, I maintained my silence, believing in the system and its ability to set an example for innocent individuals who may feel ill-equipped to navigate life's challenges and should never give up in the face of adversity."

She continued, "There was much speculation surrounding this case, but I would like to emphasize that this is the final verdict, surpassing all prior rumors. I urge everyone to seek the truth before sensationalizing stories and potentially ruining someone's life with their own hidden agendas. My family and I endured significant pain and suffering due to misleading reports, but I chose to maintain our dignity and not engage in public clarifications, as the allegations were baseless and the facts distorted. There is a substantial gap between what is reported and what the truth entails, and I am grateful to our legal system and my family for their support."

Reflecting on her journey, Prerna Arora shared, "I was once known for my speed and success in the film industry, but this experience, coupled with the challenges of the Covid lockdown, prompted me to slow down and reevaluate my life. Despite my involvement in significant Bollywood and South Indian film projects, I did not feel mentally prepared for larger cinematic ventures at that time. However, I now find myself in a much more positive mindset, ready to once again create cinematic magic."

Prerna Arora expressed her appreciation for the opportunities to work on substantial movies and projects, viewing this period as a divine intervention that has rejuvenated her enthusiasm and energy for filmmaking. This chapter in her life has profoundly influenced her journey in the Bollywood industry and has provided her with a fresh outlook on her career, setting the stage for her triumphant return to the industry.

Notably, Prerna has already announced her involvement in the production of two films. One of these projects, in collaboration with renowned South Indian director Suresh Krissna, is titled 'Savera' and features a prominent Bollywood pair. The other project, 'AIKIDO,' marks her debut as a producer in the OTT space, directed by Abhishek Jaiswal and featuring South Indian star NidhhiAgerwal. These projects are currently in the final planning stages, with filming scheduled to commence in January 2024.

In addition to her past successful films such as 'Rustom,' 'Toilet Ek Prem Katha,' 'Pari,' and 'Padman,' Prerna Arora is gearing up for a high-budget film with a Bollywood superstar in the coming year.

