The Bombay High Court has ruled that the ECI cannot reject Form 8 applications during SIR or ask existing voters to submit Form 6 for changing their residential address. Know the difference between the two forms and what the ruling means for voters.

Bombay HC says ECI cannot reject voter address change requests during SIR; What are Form 6 and Form 8? (Representative image)

The Bombay High Court has ruled that the Election Commission of India (ECI) cannot refuse to process Form 8 applications for change of address during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The court also clarified that existing voters shifting residence cannot be asked to submit Form 6, which is meant for first-time voter registration.

A division bench of Justice Valmiki Menezes and Justice Amit Jamsandekar passed the ruling while directing the ECI to restore the names of six members of the Salgaonkar family from Goa, whose names were deleted from the electoral roll after they shifted residence within the same constituency.

The court observed that the SIR exercise does not suspend statutory provisions governing voter registration and changes in residential addresses. It further held that deleting an existing voter's name without providing an opportunity for a hearing could amount to a denial of their right to vote.

What are Forms 6 and 8?

Forms 6 and 8 serve different purposes under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.

Form 6 is meant for individuals applying for inclusion in the electoral roll for the first time. Applicants must declare that their names are not already included in any Assembly or Parliamentary constituency's electoral roll.

Form 8, on the other hand, is prescribed for existing voters seeking a change of residence, correction of electoral roll entries or replacement of their Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC).

The High Court clarified that voters shifting residence cannot be compelled to submit Form 6, as doing so would require them to falsely declare that their names were not previously included in any electoral roll.

Why did the Bombay High Court intervene?

The case involved six members of the Salgaonkar family, who had been voting in Goa's Santa Cruz constituency since 1995. Before the SIR exercise began in November 2025, they shifted from Part 29 to Part 25 of the same constituency.

Although they submitted Form 8 applications on December 8, 2025, their names were deleted from the previous electoral roll and were not included in the new part. On January 21, 2026, the ERO rejected their applications, asking them to submit Form 6 as fresh applicants. Their appeals before the District Election Officer and Chief Electoral Officer were also rejected.

The bench examined Section 22 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960. It held that the provisions governing changes in electoral entries remain applicable even during an intensive revision.

The court also referred to Rule 21A, which requires electoral authorities to provide voters a reasonable opportunity to explain why their names should not be deleted. It further observed that forcing existing voters to submit Form 6 could expose them to prosecution under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act for making false declarations.

The court clarified that Form 8 must be accepted and decided upon even while the SIR exercise is underway.