Bombay HC sentences ex-Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal to 10 years' jail in 2013 Goa rape case

Bombay HC at Goa overturned a 2021 trial court acquittal and convicted former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal, 61, of raping a junior colleague during ThinkFest 2013. He was sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment and ₹5 lakh fine. Sentences run concurrently.

The Bombay High Court at Goa on Thursday overturned a trial court’s 2021 acquittal and held former Tehelka magazine editor Tarun Tejpal, 61, guilty of raping a junior colleague during the ThinkFest conference at a five-star hotel in Goa in 2013.

A bench of Justices Neela Gokhale and Amit Jamsandekar sentenced Tejpal to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment on Thursday.

Tejpal was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined ₹5 lakhs for charges under IPC section 376, one year of rigorous imprisonment and fine of Rs 10,000 for charges under section IPC's 354(A), and rigorous imprisonment of three years for charges under section 354(B).

His sentences will run concurrently, which means that he will serve a total of 10 years in jail. He has four weeks to appeal in the Supreme Court. Tejpal was booked under the Indian Penal Code’s Sections 376 (rape), 354 A (sexual harassment), 354 B (criminal assault with intent to disrobe a woman), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 342 (wrongful confinement).

From 2021 acquittal to 2025 conviction

In May 2021, a fast-track court in Goa acquitted Tejpal of rape and sexual assault charges. Additional sessions judge Kshama Joshi acquitted Tejpal as he maintained he was falsely accused of sexual assault, giving him the benefit of the doubt and citing a lack of sufficient evidence.

The case hit the headlines amid a focus on crimes against women, a year after the rape and murder of a 23-year-old student on a bus in Delhi provoked national outrage, and prompted the government to pass tougher laws.

The Tejpal case triggered a debate on harassment of women at workplaces, and its underreporting over fears of job losses and persecution. The complainant said that Tejpal raped her in the hotel lift on November 7, 2013, and attempted to assault her again the day after.

Prosecution vs defence arguments

The prosecution appealed against the acquittal and argued that the complainant was put on trial instead of Tejpal. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that the complainant's testimony was used against her and cited excerpts from the cross-examination.

The Goa Police said that the trial court completely discarded the testimony of the survivor despite a clear and cogent account of the incidents of sexual harassment, rape, sexual assault, use of criminal force and wrongful restraint and confinement. The state argued the trial court disbelieved the version of the prosecutrix based on a conception of how a victim is expected to behave while being sexually assaulted.

The defence cited inconsistencies in the survivor's statement and her behaviour following the assault. It cited CCTV footage, photographs, WhatsApp messages, emails, and witness testimony and argued that the complainant continued to participate in ThinkFest events and appeared at ease.

The defence said the complainant called Tejpal and asked him to join her for a photograph with Hollywood actor Robert De Niro. It argued that this was inconsistent with the prosecution's claim that she was fearful of the accused. The trial began in September 2017 and was held on a day-to-day basis from 2020 after Supreme Court deadlines.