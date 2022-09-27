Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Supreme Court Collegium recommends elevation of Bombay HC Chief Justice Dipankar Datta to top court

Justice Dipankar Datta was elevated as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court on April 28, 2020.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 01:22 PM IST

Supreme Court Collegium recommends elevation of Bombay HC Chief Justice Dipankar Datta to top court
Justice Dipankar Datta (ANI file photo)

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the elevation of Chief Justice of Bombay High Court, Justice Dipankar Datta, as a judge of the apex court.

According to a statement uploaded on the top court's website, a meeting of the Collegium headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit was held on Monday.

"The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on September 26, 2022 has recommended elevation of Mr Justice Dipankar Datta, Chief Justice of Bombay High Court (PHC: Calcutta), as judge of the Supreme Court," the statement said.

Justice Datta was elevated to the bench of the Calcutta High Court as a permanent judge on June 22, 2006. He was elevated as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court on April 28, 2020.

READ | ATS, NIA crackdown on PFI: Over 200 detained after sweepings raids in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, other states; 5 points

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jupiter comes closest to Earth in 59 years, watch video here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.