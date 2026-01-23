Bomb threat to schools in Noida, Ahmedabad; classes suspended, Bomb disposal team deployed

Several private schools in Noida and Ahmedabad recieved hoax bomb threat ahead of Republic day, triggering a major security concern in major cities. The bomb threat was received via email and the schools were evacuated.

Several private schools in Noida and Ahmedabad recieved hoax bomb threat ahead of Republic day, triggering a major security concern in major cities. A school in Noida, Shiv Nadar School received the bomb threat via email. Taking quick action, the school was evacuated and closed, All the classes were suspended on Friday. The Police was informed, and bomb disposal teams and sniffer dogs were deployed. However no explosives were found.

Several schools in Gujarat's Ahmedabad also receievd the bomb threat and necessary evacuation was conducted by the schools. Sant Kabir School and Mahatma Gandhi International School are among the educational institutes that were targeted.

As per PTI, intensive checks were carried out at the premises of some private institutions. Along with Police, bomb diposal teams, cyber team has also began technical analysis of the email threats.