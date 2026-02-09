FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeIndia

INDIA

Bomb threat to 9 Delhi schools, Bomb squad deployed

Bomb threat to 9 Delhi schools, Bomb squad deployed

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Feb 09, 2026, 11:02 AM IST

Bomb threat to 9 Delhi schools, Bomb squad deployed
TRENDING NOW

Nine schools across Delhi received Bomb threat emails on Monday morning, following which Delhi Police, fire department teams, and bomb disposal squads were immediately rushed to the affected schools. The bomb threats were received through emails between 8:30 am and 9:00 am, as per Police. Delhi Police, fire department teams, and bomb disposal squads were immediately rushed to the affected schools.

Three schools received bomb threats in South Delhi, including Air Force School on Lodhi Road, KR Mangalam School, and The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar. Other schools include Loreto Convent School in Delhi Cantt, Cambridge School in Srinivasanpuri, Venkateshwar School in Rohini, Cambridge School in New Friends Colony, CM School in Rohini, DTA School in INA, and Bal Bharati School in Rohini.

Investigation is underway. Further details awaited.


 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
