India Emerging as a Major EOT Crane Manufacturing Hub with LOADMATE Leading the Way
Sensex jumps 600 points, Nifty locks in 150 points gain; PSU banks lead rally
Bomb threat to 9 Delhi schools, Bomb squad deployed
Pakistan's sectarian time bomb: ISKP, Shia Bloodbath, ISI and army's role, how can they harm India?
Delhi-NCR's air quality slips into 'poor' category, AQI stands at 206; Check area-wise pollution level
Iran pledges to continue uranium enrichment despite US military escalation, says, 'No one has right to dictate'
Delhi HORROR: Two men, one woman bodies found inside parked car on Peeragarhi flyover; suicide by poisoning suspected; who were the victims?
India, Canada agree on joint 'workplan' to strengthen national security ties after NSA-level talks: MEA
Uttar Pradesh: Gorakhpur-Shamli expressway to get industrial corridor, farmers to lease land, check details
Massive explosion in biotechnology company at China’s Shanxi Province, 8 killed after trapped in Debris; what was the cause?
INDIA
Bomb threat to 9 Delhi schools, Bomb squad deployed
Nine schools across Delhi received Bomb threat emails on Monday morning, following which Delhi Police, fire department teams, and bomb disposal squads were immediately rushed to the affected schools. The bomb threats were received through emails between 8:30 am and 9:00 am, as per Police. Delhi Police, fire department teams, and bomb disposal squads were immediately rushed to the affected schools.
Three schools received bomb threats in South Delhi, including Air Force School on Lodhi Road, KR Mangalam School, and The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar. Other schools include Loreto Convent School in Delhi Cantt, Cambridge School in Srinivasanpuri, Venkateshwar School in Rohini, Cambridge School in New Friends Colony, CM School in Rohini, DTA School in INA, and Bal Bharati School in Rohini.
Investigation is underway. Further details awaited.