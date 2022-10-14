Bomb threat on Moscow-Delhi flight with 400 on board, probe underway

On Thursday night, the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) received a threatening email warning of a bomb in a flight leaving Moscow for Delhi, according to the officials.

Airport security was tightened as a result of the threat mail, which alerted security officials.

At the Indira Gandhi International Airport, the flight is being examined.

The flight from Moscow arrived at the Delhi airport at 3:20 am, according to the police.

"There was a call at 11:15 pm about a bomb in the flight coming from Moscow to Terminal 3 (T3) at 3:20 tonight. Flight number SU232 landed on runway 29," an official said

16 crew members and 386 passengers in all deplaned from the aircraft. The situation is being looked at.

This is not the first time that something similar has happened. On September 10, the airport got a bomb threat call for an Air India flight with a destination of London, and security organisations were informed.

"We received a bomb threat call about a flight going to London. On Thursday at 10.30 pm, a phone call came on the landline of Ranhola police station in Outer Delhi. The caller said that on the lines of 9/11 attacks in the US, an Air India flight to London would be blown up," sources with the Delhi Police had said.

(With inputs from ANI)