CISF personnel conducted a thorough check of the flight and its passengers before it departed for Chennai around 6 PM. Subsequently, the airline authorities lodged a complaint with Peelamedu airport.

In a surprising turn of events, a letter with a bomb threat was found on a Chennai-bound IndiGo flight on Sunday. The flight was carrying 169 passengers, including a minister and a high court judge, according to a TOI report.

At present, no casualties have been reported.

This comes a day after an Air India Express flight from Trichy to Sharjah encountered a technical issue shortly after takeoff on Friday evening, causing the aircraft to remain in the air for over two hours before it was able to land. The flight carried approximately 150 passengers.

Flight IX613, which was en route to Sharjah, remained in Trichy airspace for more than an hour to burn off excess fuel before executing a precautionary landing.

"The Air India Express Flight IX 613 from Tiruchirapalli to Sharjah has landed safely at Tiruchirapalli airport. DGCA was monitoring the situation. The landing gear was opening. The flight has landed normally. The airport was put on alert mode," the Civil Aviation Ministry said in a statement.

To ensure safety, over 20 ambulances and fire tenders were kept on standby at the airport, said Airport Director Gopalakrishnan.

