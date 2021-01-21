Headlines

Bomb threat at Noida hospital, police suspect hoax call

The bomb disposal squad is conducting intensive searches in the basement.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 21, 2021, 06:16 PM IST

A call issuing a bomb threat has been reported from Noida's Kailash Hospital located in Sector-27. The caller, whose identity has still not be uncovered, called the hospital reception to give the message.

On Thursday afternoon, the caller called the reception of the hospital and informed that there is a bomb in the basement of the hospital. 

Paying heed to the bomb threat, the hospital management reported the incident to the police. Following that, the hospital was heavily fortified. The bomb disposal squad is on the spot along with the Noida Police.

Dog squads have also been summoned.

The bomb disposal squad is conducting intensive searches in the basement.

According to the police, the call may just be a hoax in an effort to spread panic or annoyance. However the police are not leaving anything to chance, and a thorough search operation is being conducted to thwart any potential danger.

