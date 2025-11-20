Bomb scare in Delhi: This school in Chanakypuri gets threat email days after Red Fort car blast

Epstein Files revealed due to THIS Indian-origin politician, know about his Pakistan connection, 2028 Presidential bid
INDIA
Delhi police officials have dismissed the threat as a hoax after an investigation was launched.
Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri received a bomb threat on Thursday morning, prompting an immediate police response. After conducting an investigation, Delhi Police determined that the threat was a hoax.
According to news agency ANI, the alert was issued at Sanskriti School, located in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri area. The false threat comes just a week after the terror attack near the Red Fort, which claimed more than 10 lives and left several others injured.
On November 10, a slow-moving Hyundai i20 detonated near Gate No. 1 of the Lal Quila Metro Station, close to the Red Fort. The explosion, later confirmed to be a terror act, resulted in multiple casualties and injuries.
In the aftermath of the blast and the exposure of a white-collar terror module in Faridabad, security agencies remain on heightened alert across the National Capital Region.
As part of the ongoing investigation into the Delhi blast, officials have begun examining encrypted conversations on Telegram and Signal. Police sources say at least seven individuals, most of them medical professionals, who were part of these encrypted groups, are currently under scrutiny by the Delhi Police Special Cell, which is assisting the NIA with the probe.