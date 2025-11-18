Bomb scare in Delhi: 2 CRPF schools, 3 courts receive threats; security tightened

The bomb threat calls were received around 9 am, the Delhi Fire Services said. Read here to more.

Several locations in Delhi were targeted with bomb threats on Tuesday, leading to evacuations. These included three court complexes, specifically the Saket District Court and the Patiala House Court, along with two CRPF schools located in Dwarka and Prashant Vihar.

What exactly happened?

According to a PTI report, the call, made around 9 am, warned that bombs were placed in the CRPF schools located in Prashant Vihar and Dwarka, prompting immediate mobilisation of local police, bomb disposal squads and the Delhi Fire Services.

"After receiving the call, teams were rushed to both locations and the school buildings were evacuated as a precaution," a senior police officer said.

Security tightened

Delhi Police officials are investigating the source of the threat.

An official said, security has been tightened across Delhi-NCR, and parents have been advised to follow official updates and cooperate with authorities.

This comes days after car explosion near Red Fort.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated raids on Tuesday at the office of Al-Falah University, its trustees, and associated individuals and entities in Delhi's Okhla area, following the explosion near the Red Fort on November 10. Umar Nabi, who was identified as the driver of the i20 car involved in the explosion, was employed as an assistant professor in the general medicine department at the University in Faridabad. The death toll from the car blast has now risen to 15, with two additional individuals succumbing to their injuries at LNJP Hospital.