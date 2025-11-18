FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who was Madvi Hidma? From child recruit to most-wanted Maoist leader behind 26 armed attacks, gunned down days after mother’s emotional plea

Major blow to India as THIS Muslim country scraps visa-free entry due to..., government issues advisory

Anupam Kher meets Ajinkya Rahane on Delhi-Mumbai flight, reveals their plane touched down but then....: 'We both will remember...'

Dhurandhar trailer: Ranveer Singh makes 'khoonkhar' comeback, infiltrates Pakistan to kill 'menacing' Arjun Rampal, 'shaitaan' Akshaye Khanna, netizens impressed

Sheikh Hasina death sentence: What’s happening in Bangladesh; India's reaction, and what's come next

Bomb scare in Delhi: 2 CRPF schools, 3 courts receive threats; security tightened

Most-Wanted Maoist Commander Hidma who carried Rs 1 crore bounty killed in encounter

Who is Talha Anjum: Controversial Pakistani star rapper who waved Indian flag, founder of Baani-e-Urdu Rap, had a war with Naezy for...

Delhi’s air pollution: Insights from a medical perspective

Dhanush's manager accused of casting couch by Manya Anand, TV actress makes SHOCKING allegations: 'You will not comply even if...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who was Madvi Hidma? From child recruit to most-wanted Maoist leader behind 26 armed attacks, gunned down days after mother’s emotional plea

Who was Madvi Hidma? From child recruit to most-wanted Maoist leader

Major blow to India as THIS Muslim country scraps visa-free entry due to..., government issues advisory

Major blow to India as THIS Muslim country scraps visa-free entry due to...

Anupam Kher meets Ajinkya Rahane on Delhi-Mumbai flight, reveals their plane touched down but then....: 'We both will remember...'

Anupam Kher meets Ajinkya Rahane on Delhi-Mumbai flight, reveals their plane...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who are Tejashwi Yadav and Rajshree Yadav's children? See how bua Rohini Acharya had welcomed nephew

Who are Tejashwi Yadav and Rajshree Yadav's children? See how bua Rohini Acharya

Looking for smartphone with great camera quality? Here are 5 Android phones that rival iPhone 17 Pro

Looking for smartphone with great camera quality? Here are 5 Android phones

In PICS: Who is Vanshika, soon-to-be wife of star India cricketer Kuldeep Yadav? Know about her educational qualification, profession, her net worth is Rs...

In PICS: Who is Vanshika, soon-to-be wife of star India cricketer Kuldeep Yadav?

HomeIndia

INDIA

Bomb scare in Delhi: 2 CRPF schools, 3 courts receive threats; security tightened

The bomb threat calls were received around 9 am, the Delhi Fire Services said. Read here to more.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 18, 2025, 12:39 PM IST

Bomb scare in Delhi: 2 CRPF schools, 3 courts receive threats; security tightened
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Several locations in Delhi were targeted with bomb threats on Tuesday, leading to evacuations. These included three court complexes, specifically the Saket District Court and the Patiala House Court, along with two CRPF schools located in Dwarka and Prashant Vihar.

What exactly happened?

According to a PTI report, the call, made around 9 am, warned that bombs were placed in the CRPF schools located in Prashant Vihar and Dwarka, prompting immediate mobilisation of local police, bomb disposal squads and the Delhi Fire Services.

"After receiving the call, teams were rushed to both locations and the school buildings were evacuated as a precaution," a senior police officer said.

Security tightened

Delhi Police officials are investigating the source of the threat.

An official said, security has been tightened across Delhi-NCR, and parents have been advised to follow official updates and cooperate with authorities.

This comes days after car explosion near Red Fort. 

Meanwhile, in a separate development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated raids on Tuesday at the office of Al-Falah University, its trustees, and associated individuals and entities in Delhi's Okhla area, following the explosion near the Red Fort on November 10. Umar Nabi, who was identified as the driver of the i20 car involved in the explosion, was employed as an assistant professor in the general medicine department at the University in Faridabad. The death toll from the car blast has now risen to 15, with two additional individuals succumbing to their injuries at LNJP Hospital.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who was Madvi Hidma? From child recruit to most-wanted Maoist leader behind 26 armed attacks, gunned down days after mother’s emotional plea
Who was Madvi Hidma? From child recruit to most-wanted Maoist leader
Major blow to India as THIS Muslim country scraps visa-free entry due to..., government issues advisory
Major blow to India as THIS Muslim country scraps visa-free entry due to...
Anupam Kher meets Ajinkya Rahane on Delhi-Mumbai flight, reveals their plane touched down but then....: 'We both will remember...'
Anupam Kher meets Ajinkya Rahane on Delhi-Mumbai flight, reveals their plane...
Dhurandhar trailer: Ranveer Singh makes 'khoonkhar' comeback, infiltrates Pakistan to kill 'menacing' Arjun Rampal, 'shaitaan' Akshaye Khanna, netizens impressed
Dhurandhar trailer: Ranveer Singh makes 'khoonkhar' comeback, fans react
Sheikh Hasina death sentence: What’s happening in Bangladesh; India's reaction, and what's come next
Sheikh Hasina death sentence: What’s happening in Bangladesh; India's reaction
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who are Tejashwi Yadav and Rajshree Yadav's children? See how bua Rohini Acharya had welcomed nephew
Who are Tejashwi Yadav and Rajshree Yadav's children? See how bua Rohini Acharya
Looking for smartphone with great camera quality? Here are 5 Android phones that rival iPhone 17 Pro
Looking for smartphone with great camera quality? Here are 5 Android phones
In PICS: Who is Vanshika, soon-to-be wife of star India cricketer Kuldeep Yadav? Know about her educational qualification, profession, her net worth is Rs...
In PICS: Who is Vanshika, soon-to-be wife of star India cricketer Kuldeep Yadav?
From Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to De De Pyaar De 2, 5 true blue family entertainers that won over audiences
5 true blue family entertainers that won over audiences
Sheikh Hasina gets death sentence: Other world leaders who received the penalty
Sheikh Hasina gets death sentence: Other leaders who received the penalty
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE