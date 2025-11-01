Bomb scare: Hyderabad airport receives threat email; IndiGo flight diverted

The email stated, "Onboard LTTE-ISI operatives have planned a major 1984 Madras Airport Modus Operandi style blast on impact at the RGIA Port Fuselages and Fuel tanks fixed with microbots. The IEDs will contain potent nerve gas." Read on for more details.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad received a bomb threat email early on Saturday, prompting authorities to divert an IndiGo flight to Mumbai. According to an airport official, a message "was received from APOC that an email was received at RGIA Customer Support RGIA.Customersupport@gmrgroup.in...at 05:25 hrs with Subject: Prevent landing of IndiGo 68 to Hyderabad."

The email stated, "Onboard LTTE-ISI operatives have planned a major 1984 Madras Airport Modus Operandi style blast on impact at the RGIA Port Fuselages and Fuel tanks fixed with microbots. The IEDs will contain potent nerve gas. Frankfurt operation a test to study remedies. Please read steganographic document below for IED location details, read between lines."

Following the threat, the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) convened virtually from 0539 hrs to 0622 hrs and declared it a specific threat. The official added that the committee decided the following:

The flight shall be diverted to the nearest airport.

The Captain of the flight shall be informed through ATC.

The Captain shall confirm the airport of landing.

A police complaint shall be lodged by GMR Security.

Police have launched an investigation into the case, as per reports. IndiGo also released a statement on the incident, with a spokesperson saying: "A security threat was received for IndiGo flight 6E 68 operating from Jeddah to Hyderabad on November 1 and the aircraft was diverted to Mumbai." The spokesperson added: "We made all efforts to minimise inconvenience to our customers including offering them refreshments and sharing regular updates."

(With inputs from news agency ANI).