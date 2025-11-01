FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Aanand L Rai on reuniting with Dhanush for Tere Ishk Mein after Raanjhanaa, Atrangi Re: 'I kept revisiting...'

Bomb scare: Hyderabad airport receives threat email; IndiGo flight diverted

Who wins Women's World Cup 2025 trophy if India vs South Africa final gets washed out? Scenarios explained

India’s CMS-03 Satellite: New eyes and ears for the Indian Navy

Tulsi Vivah 2025: Know the date, shubh muhurat, rituals, significance and more

Aishwarya Rai's biggest flop, was remake of cult classic, producer spent crores, suffered heavy losses, could earn only..., movie is...

Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 jolts Pakistan

BIG TROUBLE for UPSC coaching centres! Heavy fine of Rs 800000 slapped on Dikshant IAS, Abhimanyu IAS for...

Babar Azam creates history, overtakes Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to top men's T20I leaderboard

Halloween at White House: Little kids dressed as Trump, Melania meet first couple, leaves onlookers beaming

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Aanand L Rai on reuniting with Dhanush for Tere Ishk Mein after Raanjhanaa, Atrangi Re: 'I kept revisiting...'

Aanand on reuniting with Dhanush for Tere Ishk Mein after Raanjhanaa, Atrangi Re

Bomb scare: Hyderabad airport receives threat email; IndiGo flight diverted

Bomb scare: Hyderabad airport receives threat; IndiGo flight diverted

Who wins Women's World Cup 2025 trophy if India vs South Africa final gets washed out? Scenarios explained

Who wins Women's World Cup 2025 trophy if India vs South Africa final gets washe

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeIndia

INDIA

Bomb scare: Hyderabad airport receives threat email; IndiGo flight diverted

The email stated, "Onboard LTTE-ISI operatives have planned a major 1984 Madras Airport Modus Operandi style blast on impact at the RGIA Port Fuselages and Fuel tanks fixed with microbots. The IEDs will contain potent nerve gas." Read on for more details.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Nov 01, 2025, 05:23 PM IST

Bomb scare: Hyderabad airport receives threat email; IndiGo flight diverted
Police have launched an investigation into the case.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad received a bomb threat email early on Saturday, prompting authorities to divert an IndiGo flight to Mumbai. According to an airport official, a message "was received from APOC that an email was received at RGIA Customer Support RGIA.Customersupport@gmrgroup.in...at 05:25 hrs with Subject: Prevent landing of IndiGo 68 to Hyderabad."

The email stated, "Onboard LTTE-ISI operatives have planned a major 1984 Madras Airport Modus Operandi style blast on impact at the RGIA Port Fuselages and Fuel tanks fixed with microbots. The IEDs will contain potent nerve gas. Frankfurt operation a test to study remedies. Please read steganographic document below for IED location details, read between lines."

Following the threat, the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) convened virtually from 0539 hrs to 0622 hrs and declared it a specific threat. The official added that the committee decided the following:
The flight shall be diverted to the nearest airport.
The Captain of the flight shall be informed through ATC.
The Captain shall confirm the airport of landing.
A police complaint shall be lodged by GMR Security.

Police have launched an investigation into the case, as per reports. IndiGo also released a statement on the incident, with a spokesperson saying: "A security threat was received for IndiGo flight 6E 68 operating from Jeddah to Hyderabad on November 1 and the aircraft was diverted to Mumbai." The spokesperson added: "We made all efforts to minimise inconvenience to our customers including offering them refreshments and sharing regular updates."

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Aanand L Rai on reuniting with Dhanush for Tere Ishk Mein after Raanjhanaa, Atrangi Re: 'I kept revisiting...'
Aanand on reuniting with Dhanush for Tere Ishk Mein after Raanjhanaa, Atrangi Re
Bomb scare: Hyderabad airport receives threat email; IndiGo flight diverted
Bomb scare: Hyderabad airport receives threat; IndiGo flight diverted
Who wins Women's World Cup 2025 trophy if India vs South Africa final gets washed out? Scenarios explained
Who wins Women's World Cup 2025 trophy if India vs South Africa final gets washe
India’s CMS-03 Satellite: New eyes and ears for the Indian Navy
India’s CMS-03 Satellite: New eyes and ears for the Indian Navy
Aishwarya Rai's biggest flop, was remake of cult classic, producer spent crores, suffered heavy losses, could earn only..., movie is...
Aishwarya Rai's biggest flop, was remake of cult classic, producer spent crores
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE