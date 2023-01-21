Bomb hoax by drunk Air Force official delays Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Express

Representational Image

An Officer of the Indian Air Force was arrested on Saturday after he was accused of creating a fake bomb threat to prevent the New Delhi Railway Station departure of the Mumbai Rajdhani Express.

They further said that the train was supposed to depart for Mumbai at 4:55 p.m., and that the PCR command centre alerted the police of the call at 4:48 p.m.

They called the Central District Bomb Squad and the Railways Bomb Squad. Police added that they included the Railway Protection Force in their search, but that they did not locate any potentially dangerous materials.

"The mobile number was tracked and it was found that Sunil Sangwan, a Sergeant in the Indian Air Force, made the call," Hareesh H P, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways), said.

The police said that Sangwan was supposed to take the train to go to the Airforce Station in Santacruz, Mumbai, where he was stationed. As he was running late and inebriated, he called the railway to postpone the departure of the train from Delhi.

"The caller was traced from coach B-9 seat number-1. His identity was established through his Indian Air Force Id card. The mobile handset which he used to make the PCR call has also been recovered," the DCP said.

"The caller was subjected to a medical examination which confirmed he was drunk. Legal action, as per law, is being taken against him," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)