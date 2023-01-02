Search icon
Bomb found near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's house in Chandigarh

Punjab: A bomb disposal squad is present at the spot

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 06:05 PM IST

A suspicious object, presumed to be an explosive device, has been found near Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence in Chandigarh, ANI reported. Currently, a bomb disposal squad is present at the spot, which is near the helipad of Punjab and Haryana CM House. More details are awaited.

"A live bombshell has been found here (Chandigarh). It has been secured with help of police and bomb disposal squad. An Army team has been called in. The area is being cordoned off. Further investigation is underway," Sanjeev Kohli, Nodal officer, Diasater Management, Chandigarh. 

READ | Sultanpur woman death: NCW writes to Delhi Police demanding rape probe; protesters raise doubt over naked body

