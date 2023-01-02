Bomb found near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's house in Chandigarh.

A suspicious object, presumed to be an explosive device, has been found near Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence in Chandigarh, ANI reported. Currently, a bomb disposal squad is present at the spot, which is near the helipad of Punjab and Haryana CM House. More details are awaited.

Bomb found near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's house in Chandigarh; bomb squad present at the spot pic.twitter.com/qrDCnBS2IF January 2, 2023

"A live bombshell has been found here (Chandigarh). It has been secured with help of police and bomb disposal squad. An Army team has been called in. The area is being cordoned off. Further investigation is underway," Sanjeev Kohli, Nodal officer, Diasater Management, Chandigarh.

