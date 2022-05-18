Bomb defused in Manipur, just 10 km away from capital Imphal

Representational image

A bomb placed near a bridge 10 km away from Manipur's capital Imphal was defused by a bomb disposal squad in the early hours of Wednesday.

The plan of some insurgents to carry out an explosion was foiled by the intelligence wing of the police department, according to reports.

READ | Karnataka CM Bommai visits rain-affected areas in Bengaluru, families of dead labourers to get Rs 5 lakh each

The intelligence wing received the input that some suspicious-looking persons had left a plastic bag at 10.30 pm on Tuesday near the bridge at Khonghampat, 10 km away from Imphal.

The bridge is not far off from the Army camp at the old Koirengei airfield and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters.

READ | Video of Bengaluru school girls fighting on road goes viral