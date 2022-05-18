Search icon
Bomb defused in Manipur, just 10 km away from capital Imphal

A bomb disposal squad retrieved the explosive material and defused it around 1 am on Wednesday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 18, 2022, 05:06 PM IST

Representational image

A bomb placed near a bridge 10 km away from Manipur's capital Imphal was defused by a bomb disposal squad in the early hours of Wednesday.

The plan of some insurgents to carry out an explosion was foiled by the intelligence wing of the police department, according to reports.

The intelligence wing received the input that some suspicious-looking persons had left a plastic bag at 10.30 pm on Tuesday near the bridge at Khonghampat, 10 km away from Imphal.

The bridge is not far off from the Army camp at the old Koirengei airfield and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters.

