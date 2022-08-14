Bollywood song jibes on 10 lakh jobs promise: Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits back at BJP in kind

File Photo

After Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s stunning U-turn back into the Mahagathbandhan fold, a war of words erupted between Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and new Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav. Leaders of the BJP took a Bollywood inspired dig at Tejashwi on his 10 lakh jobs promise.

"Kya Hua Tera Vaada,” several BJP leaders including Giriraj Singh, Sanjay Jaiswal, Tar Kishore Prasad, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Sushil Kumar Modi invoked the famous Mohammed Rafi-RD Burman song to question the RJD leader on the 10 lakh jobs promise made by him during the 2020 Assembly election.

Tejashwi Yadav hit back in kind with words from popular Altaf Raja song ‘Ishq aur Pyaar ka’.

"Thora Intezar ka Maza Lijiye," answered Tejashwi.

"We are committed to give jobs which we have promised to the people of Bihar but what about you (Narendra Modi government). You have promised 2 crore jobs per year. Where are 16 crore jobs in the last 8 years?" he said after returning from Delhi.

The new Bihar government is planning bumper recruitment in the next one month after vote of trust, the Dy CM had said earlier.

"We have discussed the cabinet expansion with the top leaders of the Mahagathbandhan including Lalu Prasad Yadav, Sonia Gandhi, Sitaram Yechury, Dipankar Bhattacharya and we are working on it," he had said.

Meanwhile, the Nitish-Tejashwi Bihar government is expected to make the first cabinet expansion a day after Independence Day on August 16. The cabinet is likely to have members from all seven political parties that make up the Mahagathbandhan.

The government has decided on a one minister for every four MLAs formula for the cabinet, sources have said. With such a formula, the RJD could get 18 ministerial berths followed by 12 for JD-U, 4 for Congress, 3 for CPI-ML, 1 for HAM, and 1 for CPI-M or CPI, with 1 Independent member.

(With inputs from IANS)