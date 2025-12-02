Bold move by IITs on campus placements, takes BIG action against over 20 companies; reason is...

IITs banned over 20 companies from placements for cancelling confirmed job offers last year. The withdrawals hurt students’ careers. IITs reviewed repeated violations, while early placement trends still appear positive.

As the new placement season begins, more than 20 companies have been barred from taking part in IIT campus placements. These companies had cancelled confirmed job offers made to students last year, in some cases just days before the students were supposed to join in June or July, according to a report by The Times of India.

Many of these students were not allowed to sit for other placement interviews once they had accepted an offer. So, when the offers were cancelled at the last minute, it affected their career prospects and also caused emotional stress.

After reviewing all such cases, the IITs decided to keep these companies out of this year’s placement process. Officials said they had tried their best to help the affected students even though the cancellations happened long after placements ended.

Placement teams found that several of these companies had withdrawn offers at multiple IITs, and some had a history of doing so. Many of the banned firms were from the software and data analytics sectors. These companies can still hire students through off-campus routes, but cannot participate in official IIT placements this year.

According to a professor involved in the placement process, placement coordinators from around 15 IITs carefully verified the names of the companies to be banned. Some cancellations were issued by firms that employ IIT alumni. In a few cases, companies even offered lower salaries than what was originally promised. Placement cells have contacted senior leaders at these organisations to raise students’ concerns.

A student from IIT Bombay’s 2025 batch said that his offer of more than Rs 30 lakh from a trading platform was cancelled just two days before his joining date. With the help of alumni, he was able to secure a better opportunity.

The professor added that IITs are also working with more start-ups supported by the government’s Viksit Bharat initiative this year. Despite a slow job market, early placement trends look positive.