'Bois Locker Room': Timeline, latest updates on Instagram chat room controversy

Earlier this month, a schoolgirl wrote on Twitter about an Instagram chat room where some school students "objectify and morph pictures of girls their age." The tweet soon went viral on social media, along with screenshots of chats from 'Bois Locker Room' group taken from Instagram.

The leaked chats, where the shared photos of underage girls, and even discussed plans to "gang rape", created a massive outrage on social media.

The Delhi Commission for Women took cognisance of the matter and issued notice to Instagram and Delhi Police. The police acted diligently and started a probe into the matter and soon apprehended a juvenile. The boy led to the identification of others in the group and another person above 18 years of age was arrested.

Among the leaked chats was a screenshot of a conversation between two persons where a biy is suggesting to gang rape a girl. The chat was, however, not from Instagram but Snapchat, a probe by Delhi Pollice has revealed which has said that a minor girl pretending to a be a male created an ID to test another boy and suggested rape on herself.

The recent findings have created another outrage on Twitter, this time Twitterati suggesting that that the whole thing was fake, even trending #ArrestSwatiaMaliwal on the micro-blogging website.

With so much clutter of information, here are some confirmed and verified facts about the 'Bois Locker Room' controversy:

>> "Bois Locker Room" was an Instagram group in Delhi in which obscene messages and compromising and allegedly morphed images of underage girls were shared.

>> The participants of the chat room were teenage boys from Delhi, most of them from class 11 and 12, who allegedly shared lewd and objectionable content regarding minor girls.

>> May 3: The chat room stirred a controversy after various screenshots were shared on social media

>> May 4: The Delhi Commission on May 4 issued notice to Instagram and Delhi Police.

>> May 4: An FIR was lodged by the police.

>> May 5: A juvenile was apprehended in connection with the matter. Other members of the group were identified by the police.

>> May 6: The admin of the group, an 18-year-old student of a school in Delhi-NCR who appeared for class 12 board exams this year, was also arrested by the Cyber Cell of Delhi Police.

>> May 8: Delhi Police cyber cell recorded statements of six students who were part of the controversial Instagram group. All of them were adults.

>> May 9: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case.

>> May 10: Delhi Police's Cyber Crime unit on Sunday revealed that the alleged 'sexual assault' conversation on Snapchat between two people was made by a minor girl, via fake profile to another minor, a boy. According to the police, a fictitious name 'Siddharth' was used by the girl to create a fake profile on the social networking app and the conversation was to meant to test the 'values and character' of the boy.

>> May 11: Social media users trended #ArrestSwatiaMaliwal on Monday.

>> May 11: Maliwal clarified that ‘Bois Locker Room' chats are not connected to this Snapchat conversation.

"Disgusting that a girl sent out snapchat msg to a boy planning her own rape. ‘Bois Locker Room' chats are not connected to this Snapchat but equally offensive & warrant legal action! The girl endangered cause of hundreds facing cyber abuse everyday! MUST be acted against too!" Maliwal said.