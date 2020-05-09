Bois Locker Room: Petition filed in Delhi HC seeking CBI probe into matter

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Instagram group Bois Locker Room case.

The petition sought the arrest of the culprits who have committed grievous offences which include defamation, threatening women punishable under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and protection of to the girls and women who been have highlighted this case.

It was filed by Dev Ashish Dubey through advocates Dushyant Tiwari and Omprakash Parihar.

The petition also pointed out the fact that screenshots from an Instagram group called "Bois Locker Room" were shared by social media users, which revealed chats between a group of school students from Class 11 and 12 sharing photos of underage girls, followed by obscene discussions on their anatomy.

The petition also highlighted that the group which was run by '16 to 18-year-old boys' from 'posh schools in South Delhi' were involved in the objectification of women who were 'as young as 14 years of age.'

The Instagram group came to light after a girl from south Delhi was able to gain access to the group's chats and shared the screenshots.

The girl also shared the screenshot of the list of participants of the group who were seen sharing pictures of girls and passing lewd comments on them.

As the outrage gained traction, the Delhi Commission for Women swung into action.

The Delhi Police cyber cell on Friday recorded statements of six students who were part of the controversial Instagram group chat 'Bois Locker Room'.

All six students were adults.