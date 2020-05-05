Headlines

'Bois locker room': Juvenile held by Delhi Police over Instagram chat group, others identified

The Delhi Commission for Women had on Monday issued notice to Instagram and Delhi Police after massive outrage over the Instagram group named 'bois locker room'.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 05, 2020, 03:44 PM IST

Delhi Police has apprehended a juvenile in connection with an Instagram chat group where schoolboys shared objectionable pictures of minor girls and even planned gangrapes. 

The Delhi Commission for Women had on Monday issued notice to Instagram and Delhi Police after massive outrage over the online group named 'bois locker room'. The group was being used by schoolboys to share objectionable pictures of minor girls and discuss rape. 

After the DCW notice, the police apprehended a student of a famous Delhi school on Monday and seized his phone. Cops have identified nearly 20 members of the group who belong 4-5 renowned schools of South Delhi. 

Reports said that the police have also found some of the members of the group are aged above 18 years.

The Instagram group came to light after a girl from south Delhi was able to gain access to the group's chats and shared the screenshots. 

The girl also shared the screenshot of the list of participants of the group who were seen sharing pictures of girls and passing lewd comments on them.

As the outrage gained traction, the Delhi Commission for Women swung into action. 

"I saw screenshots of 'Boys Locker Room' group on Instagram. This is a clear example of a gruesome criminal and rapist mindset," Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal said.

"We are issuing a notice to Instagram and Delhi Police. All the boys in this group should be arrested," she added.

In its notice to Instagram, the DCW asked the social media platform to provide various information about the administrators and participants of this group including username/handle name, email ID, IP address, location etc.

The women's panel also asked the Facebook-owned platform to state whether the matter has been taken up by the social media company and action taken thereof. 

"If yes, please provide complete details of the same. If not, please provide reasons for the same," the notice read.

A notice was also sent to the Delhi Police asking it to submit a detailed action taken report in the matter and also a copy of the FIR. Both respondents have to submit their response by May 8.

Reacting to the controversy, Delhi Police had said they were registering a case under relevant sections of IPC and IT Act for obscenity.

