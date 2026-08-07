Bofors chapter closed as Supreme Court rejects appeal against Delhi HC relief to Hinduja Brothers

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and Vinod K. Chandran declined to grant an adjournment and turned down further submissions, dismissing the last appeal filed by advocate Ajay K. Agrawal.

SC Dismisses Plea, Asks ‘What Is This About Hinduja Brothers And CBI?’The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a plea against the Delhi High Court’s 2005 judgment that quashed criminal proceedings against the Hinduja brothers in the Bofors pay-off case. The decision brings an end to one of India’s longest-running corruption cases, nearly four decades after the controversy first surfaced, according to The Times of India.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and Vinod K. Chandran declined to grant an adjournment and turned down further submissions, dismissing the last appeal filed by advocate Ajay K. Agrawal.

With this, the politically sensitive case stands closed. The CBI’s own appeal against the 2005 judgment had already been dismissed by the apex court in 2018.

The petitioner sought four weeks to remove the names of deceased respondents during the hearing.

“I’m seeking four weeks’ time for deletion of the names, as respondent nos. 1 and 4 have expired," the advocate told the court, TO reported.

SC dismisses plea, asks ‘what is this about Hinduja Brothers and CBI?’​

Questioning the delay, Justice Pardiwala said, “What is all this about the Hinduja brothers and the CBI?” On being told that the Delhi High Court had exonerated the accused and quashed the proceedings, he remarked, “All proceedings were quashed. What is this? How many years have passed?”

Agrawal replied, “The deal occurred in 1986,” and tried to explain that the CBI’s separate appeal was dismissed earlier because the agency was already a respondent in his petition and had been allowed to argue. The bench, however, cut him short.

When a second counsel attempted to address the court, Justice Pardiwala was firm that the matter would not be deferred. “No question of adjournment. It is a 2018 matter,” he said.

Delhi High Court’s 2005 judgement

The Supreme Court’s decision effectively closes the litigation stemming from the Delhi High Court’s May 31, 2005 order, which had quashed charges against Srichand, Gopichand and Prakash Hinduja and Swedish firm AB Bofors.

In that judgment, the High Court had also rapped the CBI over its handling of the case, pointing out that the investigation had cost the exchequer nearly Rs 250 crore.

Back in November 2018, the Supreme Court had declined to take up the CBI’s plea against the same verdict, ruling that the agency had not given a satisfactory explanation for the 4,522-day delay in filing the appeal.

About Bofors controversy

The case traces back to a Rs 1,437-crore deal signed on March 24, 1986, between the Government of India and AB Bofors for 400 howitzers for the Indian Army.

The scandal came to light in 1987 after Swedish Radio reported that illegal commissions had been paid to Indian politicians and defence officials.

Allegations of kickbacks in the Bofors gun deal sparked one of India’s biggest political storms, putting the Rajiv Gandhi government under heavy scrutiny. The issue dominated public debate ahead of the 1989 Lok Sabha elections and is widely seen as a major reason for the Congress party’s defeat that year.

In the wake of the allegations, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed an FIR in January 1990 naming former Bofors president Martin Ardbo, alleged middleman Win Chadha and others. They were charged with criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and corruption.

The investigation was later widened to include more accused, including Italian businessman Ottavio Quattrocchi. The Hinduja brothers were named in a supplementary chargesheet filed in October 2000.

With the Supreme Court dismissing the last pending appeal on Friday, legal proceedings tied to the Bofors pay-off case have now ended, closing a chapter that stayed in the courts for nearly four decades.