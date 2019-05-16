Headlines

Bofors Case: CBI says probe will continue after Michael Hershman revelations

The court on December 4, 2018 had questioned as to why the CBI required its permission to further probe the matter.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 16, 2019, 10:02 PM IST

The CBI probe into the Bofors case pertaining to the alleged Rs 64 crore kickbacks in the purchase of Swedish artillery guns will continue, officials said Thursday.
"In view of certain revelations made by one Michael Hershman, CBI sought the permission of the trial court to conduct further investigation in the Bofors case," CBI spokesperson Nitin Wakankar said.

He said on May 8, the court had observed that when independent right and power is available with the CBI to further investigate the matter on its own, if in its wisdom it is necessary to do so then, why still such application is being filed in the court.
"After obtaining legal opinion, CBI filed an application on May 16, 2019 in the court of CMM, Rouse Avenue Courts, New Delhi, stating that for conducting further investigation under section 173(8) of CrPC, permission of the court is not mandatorily required by CBI and an intimation to the court in this regard will suffice," he said. Wakankar said the probe in the Bofors case will continue. 

The agency's response came after it withdrew from a Delhi court its application to seek permission to further probe the politically sensitive Rs 64-crore Bofors payoff case.
The agency had swung into action for a permission for further probe in the case after getting a go ahead from the Attorney General to file the appeal in the case in which it cited the October 2017 interview of private detective Hershman, alleging that the then Rajiv Gandhi government had sabotaged his probe.
In an interview to private channels, Hershman, president of the US-based private detective firm Fairfax, had claimed that Rajiv Gandhi was "furious" when he had found a Swiss bank account Mont Blanc.

He was hired by the Finance Ministry which was under V P Singh, Gandhi's bete noire, to investigate outflow of alleged black money during Congress government, Hershman had claimed in an interview to DNA newspaper. 
Justice R S Sodhi (since retired) of the Delhi High Court had on May 31, 2005 quashed the CBI case in the Bofors pay-off scam.

Before the 2005 verdict of Justice Sodhi, another judge of the Delhi High Court, Justice J D Kapoor (since retired), had on February 4, 2004 exonerated late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in the case and directed the framing of charge of forgery under section 465 of the IPC against Bofors company.
The Rs 1,437-crore deal between India and Swedish arms manufacturer AB Bofors for the supply of 400 155mm howitzer guns for the Indian Army was entered into on March 24, 1986.
Swedish Radio on April 16, 1987 claimed that the company had paid bribes to top Indian politicians and defence personnel. 

