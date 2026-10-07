Body camera for Delhi Police, RAF personnel deployed for crowd control?

The petition had sought framing of standard operating procedures (SOPs) making continuous use of body-worn cameras mandatory for all Delhi Police and RAF personnel deployed for crowd control, protest management or dispersal duties.

The Delhi High Court has declined to direct the Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) to mandatorily wear body-worn cameras during crowd-control and protest-management duties.

A bench directed the government to treat the public interest litigation (PIL) seeking mandatory use of body cameras as a representation and take a decision on it within six months.

Delhi HC refuses mandatory body cams for police, RAF

The petition had sought framing of standard operating procedures (SOPs) making continuous use of body-worn cameras mandatory for all Delhi Police and RAF personnel deployed for crowd control, protest management or dispersal duties.

According to the petitioner, technology needed for body-worn cameras is readily available and its use would go a long way in ensuring greater transparency in policing.

“Why should we direct them to legislate? It cannot be said that it is a grey area you want us to deal with. They have provided measures by incorporating a statutory provision, as and when the legislature had some intention. Why do you feel that it is necessary to have some judicial order?" the bench observed.

The court further said, “We are not concerned with Delhi police only, but we are concerned with entire policing."

The petition sought that cameras stay operational from the time deployment begins till personnel are stood down.

Centre to take call on police body cams in next 6 months

Declining to issue a direction for mandatory body cameras, the High Court directed the government to consider the PIL as a representation.

Six months have been given to the government to examine the demand and take a call on the proposed SOPs and compulsory use of body-worn cameras by police and RAF personnel during such duties.

PIL filed after Jantar Mantar protests in July

The PIL, filed by Chahat Raghav, sought directions for mandatory body-worn cameras for Delhi Police and RAF personnel on crowd-control duty.

It was filed following protests at Jantar Mantar in July 2026, including those linked to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.

According to the petitioner, incidents involving use of force during the demonstrations were mostly documented through mobile recordings made by bystanders.

The petition sought directions to frame rules, regulations or a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) mandating body cameras for police and RAF personnel deployed for crowd-control duties.