The Bodoland Lottery Department will announce the Bodoland Lottery Result today, November 15, 2024, at 3:00 PM. The Bodoland Lottery is often held three times every day. A lot of people purchase tickets for the Bodoland Lottery.

Bodoland and Assam each have their own lottery. Individual Assam winning sums are split in Bodoland Lotteries. One popular lottery that attracts lots of people is the Bodoland Lottery. The Bodoland lottery winners can be honoured with the prize money from the Bodoland Territorial Council, which is based in Kokrajhar. Within 30 days following the results announcement, they had to turn in their legitimate ticket.