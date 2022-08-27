Bobby Kataria: Uttarakhand Police announces Rs 25,000 reward for information on YouTuber

Bobby Kataria (file photo)

Uttarakhand Police has announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on YouTuber Bobby Kataria who is absconding in a case for allegedly consuming alcohol by putting a table on the road in Dehradun and stopping traffic.

Uttarakhand Police also raided Kataria`s house in Haryana`s Gurugram to arrest him but he is on the run continuously. Following that, a reward of Rs 25,000 has been declared on the accused Bobby Kataria, he added.

The police has also obtained a non-bailable warrant against the accused from the Court, SSP Dehradun Dilip Singh Kunwar said.

Who is Bobby Kataria?

Bobby Kataria, who is currently absconding, lives in Gurgaon. He is a lifestyle blogger and a bodybuilder. He is very popular on social media with a whopping 6.30 lakh followers on Instagram.

Kataria shares glimpses of his lavish lifestyle on his social media accounts. He can also be seen showing off his bulging muscles on camera and sharing fitness tips.

Recently, in a viral video, Kataria was seen obstructing the traffic by putting a chair table on the middle road on Mussoorie Kimadi Marg and consuming alcohol in a public place.

A case under section 342/336/290/510 IPC and 67 IT Act has been registered against Bobby Kataria at the police station Cantt.

Earlier, a case was registered under sections 342, 336, 290 and 510 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 67 IT Act and a non-bailable warrant against Kataria from the District Court was also obtained.

Kataria was in the news after he was allegedly found to be smoking inside a SpiceJet flight that surfaced on the internet. The airline later said that the action was taken as the passenger was put on a no-flying list by the airline for 15 days in February 2022.

However, the accused social media influencer Balvinder Kataria alias Bobby Kataria claimed that it was a dummy plane and it was a part of his shooting in Dubai.

"The video in which I was seen smoking is not a normal aeroplane, it was a dummy plane and that was a part of my shooting in Dubai. Taking lighter inside the plane is not allowed," said Kataria.

(With inputs from ANI)