Inspired by the earnings of boat operators during the 2019 Ardh Kumbh, a boatman's family in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj took a bold entrepreneurial step during the recently concluded Mahakumbh Mela 2025, generating a staggering profit of Rs 30 crore.

Pintu Mahara, head of a boatman family, built 70 boats to cater to devotees and pilgrims during the 45-day grand religious gathering.

Recalling his experience, Pintu, on Wednesday, spoke about how he took out a bank loan and even mortgaged personal jewelry to fund the project. Despite the financial risks, he was confident that the Mahakumbh would attract millions of devotees, and his foresight paid off.

Pintu credited his success to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, acknowledging their efforts in supporting local businesses during the Mahakumbh.

Over 300 people worked under Pintu's leadership, helping devotees with boat rides, bathing arrangements, and other services. His team also provided free dedicated services to enhance the experience for pilgrims.Pintu expressed his gratitude and hopes to participate in the next Mahakumbh 12 years later, once again under the patronage of the current government. He also dismissed the opposition's claims of exploitation, emphasising the positive impact of government policies on local workers and traders.Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday shared the success story of the boatman's family, highlighting their extraordinary earnings during the 45-day-long Mahakumbh from January 13 to February 26.

"A boatman's family, who owned several boats, earned a total of Rs 30 crore in just 45 days during the Mahakumbh. This means each boat earned Rs 23 lakh over the 45 days, translating to about Rs 50,000-52,000 per day," CM Yogi said while addressing the UP State Legislative Assembly.

He also refuted allegations by the Samajwadi Party that boatmen were exploited during the event.

Speaking about his journey, Pintu recalled the hardships his family faced, especially after his father's demise."Life was tough. We had to borrow money and mortgage gold to build the boats. Six months of hard work paid off, as our boats became an integral part of the Mahakumbh experience, ferrying thousands of devotees," he said.

Reflecting on the blessings he received, Pintu added, "After Mauni Amavasya, I felt the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. Under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Yogi, the Mahakumbh became a grand success, making Prayagraj famous worldwide. Our business flourished, and we earned not just money, but the blessings of the people."

Despite the physical strain, with many of his team members falling ill due to the demanding workload, Pintu and his crew remained committed.

"We had 250 people sailing the boats, and my brothers were with me every step of the way. It was hard work, but the experience was priceless," he added. His mother also expressed gratitude, saying, "We put in a lot of effort, and Ganga Maiyya listened to us."

Held on the banks of Sangam in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, Mahakumbh 2025 emerged as a historic and well-organized event, witnessing an unprecedented gathering of over 66 crore devotees. The event, which began on January 13 (Paush Purnima), concluded on February 26 (Maha Shivratri), drawing immense crowds from across India and the world.

